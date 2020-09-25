Salman Khan Has 3 Films In Top 10 Bollywood Grossers, Check Out The Scorecard Of Other Actors - Box Office(Pic credit: Facebook/Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn)
Salman Khan Has 3 Films In Top 10 Bollywood Grossers, Check Out The Scorecard Of Other Actors – Box Office (Pic credit: Facebook/Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn)

It’s been long since theatres all across the country are observing a shutdown mode. Considering the pandemic conditions, it’s good to take precautionary measures, but box office enthusiasts are falling short of interesting pieces to feed on. So for all of them, we’re here with an interesting box office article related to the top 10 grossers of Bollywood.

Without any doubt, Salman Khan makes his strong presence in the list. Even Aamir Khan is sitting right at the top. Both Khans share three films each in the top 10 grossers. The first position is held by none other than Aamir’s Dangal with 387.39 crores.

Interestingly, in the top 3, there’s no Salman Khan starrer. His highest-grossing film in the list is Tiger Zinda Hai which holds the 4th position. His Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are placed at 5th and 7th positions, respectively.

After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan has 3 films in the list- Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3, which holds 1st, 3rd and 9th positions, respectively. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff share a mutual film, War, at 6th position. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor too share a Padmaavat for 8th place. Ranbir Kapoor has his Sanju right at the 2nd position. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seals the top 10 rankings, while no films of Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar films are present in the list.

(Note: As Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is primarily Down South film, it’s not included in the ranking).

Take a look at the top Bollywood films below:

Film ( since 2008)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019319.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
279.50
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00

Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Golmaal 32010106.30
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Singham2011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Baaghi 32020
97.32*
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara201190.00

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan PERFECTLY Replies To A Troll Who Compared Him With Prachi Desai Under The Nepotism Debate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out