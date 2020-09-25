It’s been long since theatres all across the country are observing a shutdown mode. Considering the pandemic conditions, it’s good to take precautionary measures, but box office enthusiasts are falling short of interesting pieces to feed on. So for all of them, we’re here with an interesting box office article related to the top 10 grossers of Bollywood.

Without any doubt, Salman Khan makes his strong presence in the list. Even Aamir Khan is sitting right at the top. Both Khans share three films each in the top 10 grossers. The first position is held by none other than Aamir’s Dangal with 387.39 crores.

Interestingly, in the top 3, there’s no Salman Khan starrer. His highest-grossing film in the list is Tiger Zinda Hai which holds the 4th position. His Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are placed at 5th and 7th positions, respectively.

After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan has 3 films in the list- Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3, which holds 1st, 3rd and 9th positions, respectively. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff share a mutual film, War, at 6th position. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor too share a Padmaavat for 8th place. Ranbir Kapoor has his Sanju right at the 2nd position. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seals the top 10 rankings, while no films of Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar films are present in the list.

(Note: As Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is primarily Down South film, it’s not included in the ranking).

Take a look at the top Bollywood films below:

