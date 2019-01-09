Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review: A War Movie Bollywood Can Boast About!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari

Director: Aditya Dhar

What’s Good: The at par realistic approach to the action sequences along with adding thrills to them (this plays both in the favour and against the film, go through ‘What’s Bad?’ for the latter half), how subtly Vicky Kaushal underplays himself & that energy-pumping background score

What’s Bad: Going through the more realistic way, as far as action is concerned, the makers refrain to add soul at places & hence build that required connect, few unnecessary subplots that hurt the authenticity of the story

Loo Break: Do not even try to! This isn’t your boring History class

Watch or Not?: Leave all technicalities aside, this movie is telling a story which requires your undivided attention, just go for it!

The movie is divided into 5 chapters, all of them, leading us to the surgical strike happened in Pakistan occupied Kashmir back in 2016. It starts with showing an ambush in the Chandel district of Manipur & how without wasting any time we see Major Vihan Shergil (Vicky Kaushal) executing a counterblow on those terrorists. Vihan’s mother in Delhi is suffering from Alzheimer’s & hence he asks for premature retirement.

Boasting a brave & clean record, Vihan is asked to retain his position by transferring to Delhi handling the Intelligence of the army. From Pathankot to Pampore, the country faces multiple terrorist attacks and Vihan, away from the field finds this unsettling. With the help of Govind (Paresh Rawal), an Indian intelligence & law enforcement officer, Vihan places himself in the mission of this secretive surgical strike that’s planned under the guidance of Mr Prime Minister – Narendra Modi.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review: Script Analysis

The combat sequences, mostly set in the unsettling dark, are so well choreographed – they just explode amidst the haunting noise of bullets all over. Building the story up in the first half, it’s putting those things into effect in the second half. The tension is amazingly carried among the dense jungles of Kashmir which adds those necessary thrills to the plot. Dhar paints a disturbing yet beautiful picture of a story that’s visualised by all of us.

Agreed, Aditya Dhar’s story has no space of pop-patriotism but unfortunately, it has space of joining a melodramatic reason for a soldier to execute the Uri attacks. The movie is all brilliant when it comes to the crafting process, it just, on certain occasions, falls short of evoking that angst. By the time, the film arrives in the second half, Mitesh Mirchandani’s camera stops that excessive shaking which comes in as a relief.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review: Star Performance

Vicky Kaushal delivers a mature performance without going overboard even with a single expression. He’s effortless as Major Vihan and the rigorous efforts are visible throughout his screentime. Vihan is vulnerable and here’s where Vicky aptly captures the spirit of the character.

Paresh Rawal could have been more impactful. He good in certain scenes but majorly becomes uninteresting because of lazy writing. We all know what this man can do a character but it could also be vice versa at times. Mohit Raina gets an interesting character to portray as Karan (Vihan’s brother-in-law) and he justifies it completely. More than the acting part, he’s physically active in his role.

Yami Gautam does a fine job as another Intelligence officer but gets a limited scope. Wish she could have done more on the planning side of the mission but that’s where the script lacks. Kirti Kulhari’s special appearance is thankfully not wasted and though, absurd, she has an important sequence towards the end.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review: Direction, Music

Aditya Dhar leads this cinematic cyclone by mashing up tad bits of reality and a certain dose of fiction. The realistic approach works very well but the fiction could have been better. Because of this, there remains an unsettling wave in your mind regarding the likeness of the film. You want to love the film and it deserves each shred of respect. Dhar makes an impressive debut and Bollywood gets a director to look out for in near future.

The background score of the film, as required, is mind-blowing. Shashwat Sachdev’s songs are well used apart from Beh Chala. The music from Jagga Jiteya is beautifully used in the climax and that escalates the watching experience.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a story of courage told with utmost honesty. Vicky Kaushal’s disciplined performance and the way of balancing tensions, thrills make this a movie you don’t want to miss.

Three and a half stars!

Uri: The Surgical Strike releases on 11th January 2019.

