Ajay Devgn began 2025 on a successful note with Raid 2. He’s now coming up with another sequel. Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing in theatres worldwide on July 25. It is set to score a higher opening than its predecessor, Son Of Sardaar. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Revisting Son Of Sardaar Box Office

If one may recall, Son Of Sardaar arrived in cinemas in a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Despite the huge competition, it made an opening of 10 crores in India. Ajay Devgn’s OG film continued flourishing in its lifetime, accumulating 105.03 crore net. Sonakshi Sinha co-starrer was declared a hit.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

Going by the current trends, Son Of Sardaar 2 is set to open in the 15 crore range. The picture would become more clear after the trailer comes out, which is reportedly scheduled for July 11, 2025. It will face competition from Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa, but both the Bollywood films will be close to saturation. Even Metro In Dino isn’t showing a robust pace. With no other prominent competition, the sky will be the limit if the early reviews are favorable.

Son Of Sardaar vs Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 1

Ajay Devgn’s sequel is set to open at least 50% higher than the 2012 hit affair. However, given the sequel factor and the fandom of the franchise over the years, it should have at least witnessed a 2X growth.

Ajay Devgn still has the possibility of rewriting his top five openers at the Indian box office. If Son Of Sardaar 2 earns over 16.50 crores, it will beat Total Dhamaal and steal its fifth spot.

Check out the top 5 opening days of Ajay Devgn at the Indian box office:

Singham Again: 43.70 crores Golmaal Again: 30.14 crores Singham Returns: 32 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Total Dhamaal: 16.50 crores

However, Son Of Sardaar 2 will not mark his biggest opening of 2025 as Raid 2 will lead the race by a considerable margin.

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Vijay Kumar Arora will be directing the sequel. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The action comedy will be the posthumous film of Mukul Dev.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Beats Salman Khan’s First 100 Crore Grosser & 4 More Films In A Single Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News