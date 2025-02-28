Most Profitable Bollywood Films Of 2025 At The Indian Box Office

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood/Hindi films that made the most profit in 2025!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Here’s our box office parameter:

Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Hit: Film that doubles the investment

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

(Please note that for Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.