Nithiin is having a disappointing run lately, especially in the post-COVID era. Despite decent buzz, his films have failed to generate desired numbers at the Indian box office. Today, the actor has returned with another theatrical release in the form of Thammudu, and he’ll be hoping for a strong comeback in the number game. However, the task won’t be that easy as the film is backed by a strong budget. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu action drama released in theatres today. It has opened to mixed reviews from critics. The action sequences and the background music have received a thumbs-up. The film is criticized for a loose screenplay, a lack of emotional depth, and other aspects. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth has been mixed so far.

The budget of Thammudu has been revealed!

Such mixed reports are not good for Thammudu as it must cover a longer distance to become a successful affair at the Indian box office. As per Track Tollywood‘s report, producer Dil Raju revealed that the film was made on a budget of 75 crores. This number is huge for an actor like Nithiin, and securing a success tag against such a cost won’t be an easy task.

Securing a hit verdict at the Indian box office is out of reach?

Considering the budget, Thammudu must earn 75 crore net collection at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. Afterward, it will chase the success tag. While getting to the safe zone is a big task, securing a clean hit verdict seems out of reach.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, the Nithiin starrer will need to earn a net collection of 150 crores in India to secure a hit verdict. This is highly impossible as even big Tollywood stars have struggled to reach this mark despite a solid start. Let’s see how things unfold for the latest action drama!

More about the film

Thammudu also stars Laya Gorty, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, and others in key roles. Due to its violent content, the censor board cleared it with an ‘A’ certificate. The film is said to be 2 hours and 34 minutes long, which is an ideal length.

