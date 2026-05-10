Krishnavataram Part 1 – The Heart was one of the noteworthy Bollywood films that arrived in theaters this Friday (8 May). Before the full-fledged release, the film had paid previews on Thursday and started its run on a low note. Even on the first day, it stayed low, scoring much below 1.5 crore. Yesterday, on the first Saturday, it displayed a big jump at the Indian box office, crossing the 2 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Krishnavataram Part 1 – The Heart earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The devotional drama scored 42 lakh in paid previews, followed by 1.15 crore on day 1. On Saturday, day 2, the film registered a 95.65% growth and scored 2.25 crore. Overall, it has earned 3.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a domestic gross collection of 4.5 crore. Today, on day 3, the film is likely to jump more and go beyond 3 crore. Overall, it is heading for an opening weekend of over 7 crore net

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid Previews – 42 lakh

Day 1 – 1.15 crore

Day 2 – 2.25 crore

Total – 3.82 crore

Crucial days ahead for Krishnavataram Part 1 – The Heart

While the budget for Krishnavataram Part 1 – The Heart has yet to be made official, reports suggest it has been mounted at a decent to good cost. So, it must perform well on the weekdays. After a fair opening weekend, the film needs solid momentum at the Indian box office, raking in healthy collections. Let’s see how things proceed.

More about the film

Krishnavataram Part 1 – The Heart is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar under the banner of Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. It stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan in key roles. It is distributed by AA Films.

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