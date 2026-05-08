Siddharth Gupta and Sushmitha Bhatt starrer Krishnavataram Part 1 was released in theaters today.

While critics continue to praise this Hardik Gajjar direction, fans are echoing the sentiments and lauding the film, especially crediting Siddharth’s performance as Lord Krishna.

Here’s what fans are saying about the film on platform X.

One viewer pointed out that while mythological films tend to focus on VFX and scale, Krishnaavataram stands out as it “focuses on emotion, devotion, and human connect.”

#KrishnavataramPart1Review: A Mythological Film That Actually Feels Alive ⭐⭐⭐⭐ While most mythological films are only worried about scale and VFX, #KrishnavataramPart1 is different because it remembers the importance of EMOTION, DEVOTION and HUMAN CONNECT in an era. It’s… pic.twitter.com/JxbjZ94D5H — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) May 7, 2026

Another wrote that it’s very rare for a “mythological film combines visual grandeur with emotional soul,” and praised Krishnavataram Part 1 for achieving this feat.

#KrishnavataramPart1Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ RARELY does a mythological film combine VISUAL GRANDEUR with EMOTIONAL SOUL as effectively as #KrishnavataramPart1. Director #HardikGajjar delivers a richly mounted devotional epic that feels both CINEMATIC and SPIRITUALLY immersive.… pic.twitter.com/dm07xYqXnV — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) May 7, 2026

One viewer wrote that she is “totally mesmerized” seeing Siddharth as Lord Krishna in the movie.

Went for #Krishnavataram because the promotional songs looked beautiful but didn’t expect #SiddharthGupta to perform Krishna THIS well Totally mesmerized — Mishra Aarti 🦚 (@The_ArtiMishra2) May 7, 2026

Another viewer added to the film’s praises by adding that despite having “no big names,” the mythological venture hits home with its intent being “genuine and pure.”

A viewer expressed that seeing Lord Krishna’s story through Satyabhama’s eyes is a “refreshing narrative choice.”

Seeing Lord Krishna’s story through #Satyabhama’s eyes is such a refreshing narrative choice. This perspective-driven storytelling is exactly what the genre needed. Siddharth Gupta is receiving huge praise🔥 #Krishnavataram https://t.co/tAPUhwngGo pic.twitter.com/XMsA51Mpk9 — Akash Patil (@AkzPatil) May 7, 2026

Another user added that he saw the film because of its trailer and had his heart won over by Siddharth’s calm performance as Krishna.

Trailer dekh ke gaya tha #Krishnavataram dekhne… but honestly #SiddharthGupta as #Krishna completely won my heart 🥹 His smile and calmness are something else — Ruby. (@RubyLaser_) May 7, 2026

The internet continues to gush over the mythological spectacle. With Krishnavataram Part 1 receiving such massive praise, the film proves that you don’t need famous stars or a big budget to make an impactful film. The audiences are the ultimate deciders of a film’s fate and will flock to theaters if they are presented with an earnest film. It is clear that the Siddharth Gupta starrer is likely to rake in big numbers at the box office in the coming weeks.

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