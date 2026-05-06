Set in a world that runs on privilege & entitlement, System is a hard-hitting courtroom thriller that reveals how justice is sometimes found in confronting the truth, not just in court rulings

Prime Video today announced the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Prime Original movie System. The movie is a courtroom thriller that promises to surprise at every turn. The story focuses on a privileged prosecutor who teams up with a humble stenographer to uncover buried injustices, forcing a choice between power and justice.

System Cast & Crew

System features Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, with Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios, System is written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial.

System Plot & Release Date

Prime Original movie System is a high-stakes courtroom thriller that follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. Despite their distinct social standings, the team comes together to fight for justice and truth, even if it means taking on the most powerful.

System is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video, across India and 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 22, 2026

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