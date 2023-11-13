Ever since the fad of the 100 crore club, 200 crore club and other coveted clubs have started, the interest and excitement among the box office enthusiasts has increased immensely. So here, we bring you the list of the biggest openers in the history of Bollywood!

The list includes 30 Bollywood films with the highest opening day collection in history. This collection is only from the Indian box office and is inclusive of net figures. Also, please note that some of these opening day collections are inclusive of contributions from other languages like Tamil and Telugu, in the case of pan-Indian films from Bollywood (for example- Jawan, Pathaan, Dangal, Brahmastra & many others).

Also, it is to be noted that the entire list is also inclusive of the opening day collections of the Hindi version of pan-Indian films from down South (for example- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion).

Last updated: 13-11-2023

Check out the entire list of the Top 30 highest Bollywood openers of all-time:

As we can see, this year’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is holding the top spot like a boss with its earth-shattering opening day of 75 crores. It’s historic and a number which looks very hard to be surpassed. Let’s see if any other Bollywood film challenges this in the future!

Out of the top 10 openers, Shah Rukh Khan has three films- Jawan, Pathaan and Happy New Year, proving his dominance when it comes to biggest openings. Even Salman Khan has two films in the top 10 openers- Bharat and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

From down South, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is at the top with the opening day collection of 53.95 crores. Let’s see which film will challenge this!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

