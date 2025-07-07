Kajol’s Maa is still fighting fiercely at the box office and the film took a jump on the second Sunday as well. In 10 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 34.13 crore at the box office in India and 46.02 crore gross collection worldwide. The film also registered 5.75 crore overseas.

Kajol Is Far Away From The Top 5

While the horror film has settled for the 8th highest-grossing film of Kajol in India, it would still take a lot of time for the actress to enter the top 5. The fifth spot is owned by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with a collection of 53.32 crore in India.

Maa Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, July 6, Maa earned 2.7 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 125% from the second Friday. Followed by 2.1 crore collection on the second Saturday, the film hit a total of 6 crore in its second weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in 10 days (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 4.93 crore

Day 2: 6.26 crore

Day 3: 7.24 crore

Day 4: 2.7 crore

Day 5: 3.2 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Day 8: 1.2 crore

Day 9: 2.1 crore

Day 10: 2.7 crore

Total: 34.13 crore

Maa Worldwide Box Office

Maa is now Kajol‘s 9th highest-grossing film worldwide with a collection of 46.02 crore, as it surpassed U, Me Aur Hum’s 40.33 crore. The next target for the actress worldwide is axing Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’s 89.61 crore.

Maa Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Kajol’s horror film at the box office in 10 days.

India Net Collection: 34.13 crore

India Gross Collection: 40.27 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 46.02 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

