Kajol’s Maa is creating a lot of buzz, and the horror film is arriving in theaters on June 27. While it will have a direct clash with Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy, it will also have to fight with Kannappa, releasing on the same day, and Sitaare Zameen Par, which arrived last week.

Kajol is expected to break some records at the box office with her horror film directed by Vishal Furia. The trailer has been well received, and a decent opening is expected from the film, which is being presented as a story from the world of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan!

Which Was The 1st Horror Film From Bollywood?

Kajol is leading Maa and interestingly, the first horror film of Bollywood also had a female lead! In fact, the first legit horror film from Bollywood was a Blockbuster! Directed by Kamal Amrohi, and starring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala, Mahal arrived in 1949.

Was Mahal (1949) A Hit Or Flop?

Madhubala was only 15 when she starred in Mahal. The film was mounted on a budget of 28 lakh, and it earned 65 lakh net in India and 80 lakh gross worldwide! Churning out a profit of almost 132% at the box office, it was a clean hit. The first hit horror film for Bollywood.

Will Maa Box Office Beat 1st Horror Hit Of Bollywood?

In order to beat the first horror hit of Bollywood and the first female horror film of Bollywood, Kajol’s Maa needs to churn out 132% profit at the box office, surpassing the profits made by Madhubala’s Mahal. While Maa’s budget is not available, the film might reportedly be carrying an investment of 50 crore or more. It definitely needs to cross the 100 crore mark to surpass Mahal’s profit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: War 2 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR To Gain One & Lose One Record Simultaneously? Strangest Opening For Spy Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News