Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, two of Bollywood’s most legendary superstars, shared a common past. A relationship that could not last forever and a bond that turned ugly while the two had a bittersweet farewell after familial opposition, especially from Madhubala’s father, Ataullah Khan. Further professional disagreements led to a painful breakup that has been etched in the history of Indian Cinema.

The Mughal-E-Azam couple’s love story had affection, misunderstandings, and an eventual, sorrowful separation, that later culminated into a painful heartbreak. However, the two stars, met for one last time before Madhubala passed away on February 23, 1969 at a very young age of 36!

A Meeting To Remember!

Madhubala died a few years after the Devdas actor married the love of his life, Saira Banu, on October 11, 1966. However, before the Anarkali of Indian Cinema passed away, she met her Shehzada Salim for one last time, probably for a final closure. A meeting that Dilip Kumar very intricately remembered and immortalized in a chapter of his memoir Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow.

Madhubala‘s health began to decline seriously in the early 1960s, and despite the success of Mughal-e-Azam in 1960, her health forced her to retire from acting early. She took a sabbatical to return in 1964 to complete a film called Sharabi in 1964. As her condition worsened, she spent her final years mostly bedridden.

During this difficult time, shortly before her death in February 1969, Dilip Kumar visited her one last time. A meeting that was filled with the sadness of a lost love and the reality of her impending death!

An Emotional Goodbye

As recounted by Madhubala’s sister in one of her interviews, Dilip Kumar’s visit was an act of kindness. He was aware of her serious illness and decided to visit her to offer support and perhaps find closure to their complicated relationship.

During their last meeting, Madhubala was bedridden and frail, far from the beauty who lit up screens and enchanted millions when she danced to Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal Chhed Gayo Re. Despite her weakened state, she welcomed Dilip Kumar with a warm smile, and their last conversation was deeply emotional.

The Last Welcome

In his memoir, the actor spoke about her former love with great affection, acknowledging her significant impact on his life. The memory read, “I was deeply anguished to find that Madhu was thin and appeared really fragile when I visited her home. Her gorgeous, mischievous smile seemed so forced, and the pallor on her face belied her illness. ‘Hamare Shehzade ko unki shehzadi mil gayi hai, mai bohot khush hoon, (My prince has found his princess, I am very happy),’ she remarked, beaming at my sight.”

Legacy of Love and Loss

This meeting was a few years after Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu. Madhubala passed away after this last meeting, leaving a void in Indian cinema.

