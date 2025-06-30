Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has now entered the working days of the second week. The ticket windows have gotten congested with the arrival of Kajol’s Maa. But the sports comedy drama continues to even leave behind Housefull 5 to attract most footfalls. Unfortunately, it has witnessed an unexpected fall on second Monday. Scroll below for day 11 early trends!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates

The need of the hour was for RS Prasanna’s directorial to match the last Friday figures. As per the early trends, Sitaare Zameen Par earned around 3.50-4 crores on day 11. It suffered a 39-47% drop compared to 6.55 crores earned last Friday. That’s higher than a routine drop.

The net collections in India will now land somewhere between 125.78-126.28 crores. Last Tuesday, Sitaare Zameen Par makers refused to run promotional offers. But both with Housefull 5 and Maa running BOGO and B2G1 offer respectively, it is to be seen whether Aamir Khan starrer also pulls off a similar strategy. Individually, the run has been good so far. There’s also little to worry about as it has already covered its reported budget of 90 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Weekend 2: 33.82 crores

Day 11: 3.5-4 crores

Total: 125.78-126.28 crores

It’s Aamir Khan vs Salman Khan!

Aamir Khan starrer will now be competing against Sikandar to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Salman Khan starrer had concluded its lifetime run at 129.95 crores. Sitaare Zameen Par needs less than 5 crores to cross that mark. That milestone will be unlocked in the next two days.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 196.29 crores* Raid 2: 179.29 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

