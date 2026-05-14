The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor leading the manhunt for Matt Clark. On the other hand, Adam questioned Nick’s recovery as the latter tried to hide how bad his addiction still is. And then lastly, Devon worried about Lily’s decision-making regarding Cane.

The drama, the worry, the planning, the tracking, the worries, the secrets, and the chaos are about to unfold in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 14, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 14, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Victor giving Nick some tough love. Nick has been having a very hard time recovering from his addiction. Though he is trying to fix the situation, it has not been a smooth road for him. And now Victor is strapping in for his son. It’s no secret he does everything harshly.

And so he is giving Nick some tough love. He needs his son to get over it and focus on getting revenge on Matt. His concern may come from a place of love, but his approach has always been harsh and not comforting at all. Is this what Nick truly needs to get over this recurring mess? Or not?

Regardless, Nick needs to find a way out of this spiral because there is a lot happening in the family. Meanwhile, Jack turns the tables on Patty. He may have been trapped by Victor using Patty, but that does not mean he will not strike back now that he has considered everything that happened.

Jack misses Diane, and he knows what took place at the yacht has ruined his marriage in many ways. But he wants to fix it and needs his wife back. To make it happen, he has a big plan, and he is ready to turn the tables on Patty this time around. But what will be the result of these big moves?

Is Jack going to be successful, or is he about to fail again? And then lastly, Phyllis sets a trap. She may have been arrested and gotten bail, but that has not deterred her when it comes to plotting. She is already setting traps despite the warnings she has received from both Michael and Lauren.

Phyllis is laser-focused on protecting her company and claiming that she deserves it, no matter how she attained it. But she is up against Victor, and the Newman patriarch is not someone you take lightly. What will happen?

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