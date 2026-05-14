A storm is on the way for the McBee family with looming troubles, personal and professional life issues, as well as growing tension. Season three of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is all set to release, and it’s back with more chaos, questions, exciting moments, and entertainment.

Expect to see family drama, parties, romances, fights, business moves, eye twitches, control issues, property problems, farm legacy, and lots more. The fans are set to witness a crazy ride as the ranch-based reality show dives deep into the mess. Here’s everything we know about the new edition.

The McBee Dynasty Real American Cowboys Season 3: Premiere Date & Returning Faces

Season 3 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premieres on June 15, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on the streaming platform Peacock the very next day.

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The cast members of the season are Steven McBee Jr, Cole McBee, Jesse McBee, Brayden McBee, Kristi McBee, Alli McBee, Kacie Adkison, Galyna Saltkovska, Allie Eklund, and Masha Petrova. Who are you excited to see?

More About The McBee Dynasty Real American Cowboys Season 3

As per the synopsis, “The McBee family returns, and their future has never been in greater danger.” The family patriarch is facing prison time after an FBI investigation, and banks are calling in loans as a result of it. The family scrambles “to protect their legacy” and the history. But will they be able to?

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All amidst “new romances, unexpected pregnancies, emotional goodbyes, and devastating losses across the family businesses.” Will this be a new chapter or the ending of a massive one? With everything at stake, all the members of the family have to rely on one another to get through this.

Sentencings, legal troubles, new romances, and questionable moves: the show has it all. Which aspects are you most excited to see unpacked? The family ride just got rougher, and the audience has a front seat to witness it.

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