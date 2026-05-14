Next Gen NYC is back with a bang, and season two of the reality series will premiere on June 24, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the very next day. Here’s what we know about the new edition, including cast bios and stories to expect from them.

Next Gen NYC Season 2: Cast Bios & Storylines To Expect

Arianna Biermann is newly single after her breakup with Hudson. She has a few suitors and is ready to step into the dating world once again while also figuring out who she is. Ava Dash is known for her ambition, and with her rising modeling career, she has a lot on her plate while building her life.

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Her personal life is turning out to be more complicated than she thought it would be. Emira D’Spain has become a mediator in the group’s drama as she confronts people, makes tough choices, and figures out which of her friendships are worth it. Gia Giudice has a bright new chapter ahead of her.

She is moving out of her home for the first time and is focused on her work and relationships. Shai Fruchter is busy launching his clothing line and is focused on making it a success. His status in the group is still not solid, and his new single life will bring forth changes. Brooks Marks is under pressure.

He is about to face personal and professional challenges that might make him take some big decisions. It remains to be seen how he handles all the challenges amidst tensions in the group. Georgia McCann wants to create a stable future and a strong career, but her personal life is not chaos-free.

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Charlie Zakkour may want to keep things drama-free, but his new business venture with the ex of a friend may put him under fire. Riley Burruss has her plans in place, but changes in her life may prompt her to question how she will handle the storms ahead. Liam Obergfoll recently switched careers.

He moved from acting to writing and directing while also being a volunteer firefighter and a ski instructor. When he is interested in someone, how far will he go to make it happen? Rowan Henchy is the daughter of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy. What future will she construct for herself?

Hudson McLeroy is hoping to get back with Arianna despite their breakup. He also has his own career and company to focus on. Is it time for him to move on, or is he right to hold out hope? Kendall White works in the tech field, and despite her calm personality, she is involved in group drama.

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Must Read: Next Gen NYC Season 2: Premiere Date, Returning Faces & Everything We Know About New Edition

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