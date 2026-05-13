Over the years, Netflix has been keeping viewers hooked with various dating reality shows. From Love Is Blind, which involves couples falling in love sight unseen, to Too Hot To Handle, which tests their intentions surrounding love, to The Ultimatum, which challenges struggling couples to make a commitment, the popular OTT streaming platform continues to delight fans with binge-worthy shows. A big entertainer amongst these is Perfect Match, which has enjoyed a good run for three seasons on Netflix and is set to return with season 4.

The series is a strategic dating competition featuring alumni of other reality shows, including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Circle. The cast members are expected to make romantic pairings and match with each other every day until the end of the competition. Those who do not find a match for the day are automatically eliminated from the show. The matched couples are made to compete in compatibility challenges, and the winners of the challenge are given an advantage to sabotage rivals by getting access to the “boardroom.” This is a space where they can form new strategies, bring in new singles, and stir things up by rearranging couples.

The trailer of season 4 has been dropped by Netflix, and it promises to be as spicy and dramatic as its previous seasons. Ahead of its release on May 13, here’s a look at all the reality stars that will be seen in the show.

Perfect Match Season 4: Meet The Male Contestants

1. Chris

Age gap isn’t a concern for Chris, who was seen developing a serious connection with someone 15 years elder to him in Netflix’s show Age of Attraction. While speaking to Tudum, the reality star admitted that while he is attracted to older women, he has some growing up to do when it comes to commitment. “My heart and my character make me a catch,” he expresses, adding. “It helps that I’m tall, fit, and have money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dahlan (@chrisdahlan)

2. Danny

Danny was seen playing the role of a temper in Temptation Island. He successfully stole another participant’s girlfriend and ended up leaving the island with her. Danny is now entering Perfect Match season 4 with an open mind and a new strategy. “I won’t fake my personality for other people’s enjoyment,” he says while speaking to Tudum. He also adds that he is a bit of a people pleaser, and he enjoys nothing more than making others feel good. “I get fulfillment when I make a positive impact on someone,” says Danny. Well, let’s see how many people he is able to please this season!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Spongberg Perfect Match (@danny_spongberg)

3. Dave

Dave isn’t looking to enter serious dating situations. Seen in Married at First Sight: Australia, he doesn’t have any set strategy and wishes to go with the flow on the show. “Honestly, I just want to get into the villa and go from there,” shared Dave while speaking to Tudum. He also adds that as a “big energy guy” he will simply follow his instincts to form connections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Thomas Hand (@dth_9)

4. DeMari

A serial dater, DeMari has been in more “situationships” than serious relationships. Last seen in Too Hot To Handle Season 6. DeMari now hopes to build serious connections and go beyond the casual. While speaking to Tudum, he confesses that he plans for “every single challenge” and therefore needs someone who is a big competitor by his side. While speaking of his ideal woman, DeMari expresses that she needs to be someone with a big personality, sass, passion, and flavor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STILL MARI (@demaridavis4)

5. Hashim

Hashim kept things on the down low as the tempter in Temptation Island, Season 1. However, for Perfect Match season 4, he is bringing the heat. While speaking to Tudum, Hashim confesses, “Fans know me as being calm and soft-spoken, but low-key, I’m really the one causing some problems.” He further points out that while he is looking to shake things up, he intends to build a steady connection. “My strategy this season is to go in with an open mind and find my match so I can get off these Miami streets. It’s treacherous out here,” adds Hashim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashim Moore (@hashimmoore_)

5. Jimmy P.

Now, who can forget Jimmy from Love is Blind Season 6? Navigating his way through two women- Chelsea and Jessica- on the show, Jimmy certainly made an impression with his presence in the popular dating series. After nearly making it to the altar with Chelsea, Jimmy is prepared to be in a committed relationship again in Perfect Match Season 4. “I don’t date for fun,” he says while speaking to Tudum, adding, “I want to leave here with a best friend and hopefully someone I can build something with long-term.” We wish Jimmy all the best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

6. Jimmy S

A social media star, Jimmy S, is entering the Perfect Match villa without any strategy. While speaking to Tudum, he expressed that he wants to “find his shorty, that’s it.” A former basketball star, Jimmy has previously been in three serious relationships and is on the lookout for a “cerebral and playful” partner. “I want someone who accepts all of my parts of me, and helps me grow in the areas I lack,” says Jimmy S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Sotos (@jsotos1)

7. Nick

A Million Dollar Secret Season 2 alum, Nick is a proud New Jersey native who, aside from participating in Perfect Match season 4, is also representing the Garden State at the Mister USA pageant. Pretty confident about his game, Nick says, “Unless Timothée Chalamet or Cristiano Ronaldo walks through those doors, I like my odds,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Pellecchia (@nickypill)

8. Weston

Weston was probably one of the most controversial contestants on Love Island season 1. Switching between various partners, he soon gained a reputation for not being able to make up his mind as to what he wants. However, he seems to have grown, hinting that he’s more into an emotional connection instead of a physical one. “If the external doesn’t match the internal, I don’t want it,” he says while speaking to Tudum. Well, let’s just see if his actions match his words!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weston Richey (@westonrichey)

9. Yamen

While others may be serial daters, Yamen seems to be a serial reality TV star! Previously seen in Temptation Island Season 1, Love Island USA Season 1, and Love Island: All Stars Season 3, Yamen is all set to make his presence felt yet again in Perfect Match Season 4. He is looking for a “confident and feminine” woman to be his match, while adding that he likes women who appreciate his “outgoing, blunt, and mature” energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamen (@yamensanders)

Perfect Match Season 4: Meet The Female Contestants

1. Alison

Alison was single for a few years, but now she is set to enter the dating scene again. “I’m sassy, so I definitely am turned on by a guy that can put me in my place and tell me I’m a good girl,” she says while speaking to Tudum. Last seen in Building the Band, she is excited to see her bestie Kayla in Perfect Match, Season 4. “Sharing this experience with her is so special to me, and I genuinely feel grateful,” expresses Alison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alison ogden (@itsalisonogden)

2. Ally

Last time she was on-screen, Ally was in a relationship on Vanderpump Rules. But her relationship with DJ James Kennedy didn’t play out. “I’ve always had pretty serious relationships that seem to end around the three-year mark,” Ally shares with Tudum, adding. “I learned a lot from [my last] relationship about what I do and don’t want in my next one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Lewber (@allylewber)

3. Bri

Things might get slightly complicated for Bri, who will be seeing her ex-boyfriend DeMari in the villa. The two were the winning couple of Too Hot To Handle Season 6, but eventually went their separate ways post the show. Will they rekindle their fame? Only time will tell. I’m very sweet when I want to be, [but] I’m kind of like a sour patch,” she says, adding, “I’m not going to be the girl you run over — I have keyed a man’s car before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianna Balram (@thebriannabalram)

4. Kassy

Last seen on Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6, Kassie is known to be unfiltered and expressive. While speaking to Tudum, she says that her impulsivity tends to land her in trouble. “I fall fast when I feel something real, but I’ve learned the hard way that effort has to be mutual,” says Kassy, adding, “Now I’m a lot more intentional and looking for something healthy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassy Castillo (@kass.c)

5. Katherine

Katherine is loud and spirited, which she acknowledges openly. “I do have a really weird laugh,” she admits to Tudum. Last seen in Too Hot to Handle Season 6, Kathy isn’t going to change for anyone. “I’m literally just going to be myself and see what happens. I’m not settling, not forcing anything,” she adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine LaPrell 🌹 (@katherine_laprell)

6. Kayla

A Too Hot To Handle Season 4 alumna, Kayla plans to follow her heart and, well…her nose. “I have a really strong sense of smell, and I’m in tune with natural chemistry,” she says while speaking to Tudum. She maintains that she is able to sense bad vibes from the way a man smells. She is of the opinion that overtly sensitive and aggressive men tend to stink. Let’s just see if Kayla’s nose will be her saving grace or not!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rich (@kaylarichart)

7. Mackenzie

Mackenzie did not win the $4.56 million in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, but entering a villa with hot singles “feels like a reward” to her. While speaking to Tudum, she expresses particular interest in Jimmy, saying, “Jimmy’s glow-up since Love Is Blind did not go unnoticed.” Is there a perfect match already set in place? Let us wait and watch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Bellows (@mackbellows)

8. Marissa

Last seen in Love is Blind Season 7, it’s clear that Marissa isn’t a casual dater but into serious relationships. However, this time, she is approaching the dating game with a different mindset: “In the past, I’ve put a lot of pressure on finding ‘the one,’ and I’m not doing that this time,” she tells Tudum. Instead, she plans to live in the moment and will let her warm and energetic personality lead the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •MARISSA GEORGE• (@rissa.george)

9. Natalie

On Templation Island Season 2, Natalie left with a connection, but it didn’t last long. She is now completely focused on finding her “Mr. Right” on the show. “I could find the father of my children here. Gotta be locked in all the time just in case,” she explains to Tudum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cruz (@natcruzzz)

10. Sophie

Seen as part of Love Is Blind UK: Season 2, Sophie has had her share of red flags. But she is looking to turn over a new leaf in Perfect Match season 4. “I’m looking for someone who makes me belly laugh but is still ridiculously sexy and intelligent,” she says while speaking to Tudum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Willett (@slw.3)

Perfect Match Season 4 Trailer

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