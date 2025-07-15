Perfect Match is here with its third season, and fans are excited to see a whole new group of contestants pairing up and fighting to get the title of the perfect match on Netflix. Here’s when the episodes will stream as per the release schedule, what to expect, and who the cast members are this time.

Perfect Match Season 3: Premiere Date & Release Schedule

Season 3 of Perfect Match will premiere on August 1, 2025, on Netflix. New episodes will be streamed for three weeks until the final episode is available.

Week 1

Friday, August 1, 2025: Episodes 1–6

Week 2

Friday, August 8, 2025: Episodes 7–9

Week 3

Friday, August 15, 2025: Episode 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Gantt (@raygantt)

Perfect Match Season 3: Cast Members

The men include Carrington from Love Island Season 2 and Love Island Games Season 1, Cody from Temptation Island Season 1, Clayton from The Bachelorette Season 18 and The Bachelor Season 26, Daniel from Dated & Related Season 1, and Freddie from Love Is Blind: UK Season 1.

Jalen from Too Hot to Handle Season 6. JR from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3. Louis from Too Hot to Handle Season 5, 6, and Battle Camp Season 1. Ollie from Love Is Blind: UK Season 1. Ray from Love Island Season 1 and Love Island Games Season 1. Scott from Love Island UK Season 10, Love Island Season 5, and Love Island Games Season 1.

The women include Alex from Temptation Island, Season 1; Amber from Love Is Blind, Season 6; Hannah from The Mole, Season 2; Juliette from Siesta Key, Seasons 1–5; Justine from Love Island, Season 2; Love Island Games, Season 1; The Challenge: USA, Season 1; and The Challenge: World Championship, Season 1; and Lucy from Too Hot to Handle, Season 6.

Up next, Madison from Love Is Blind Season 8. Olivia from Temptation Island Season 1. Quorie-Tyler from The Circle Season 6, Battle Camp Season 1. Rachel from The Bachelor Season 26, The Bachelorette Season 19, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. And last but definitely not least, there’s Sandy from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Perfect Match Season 3: What To Expect

Season 3 of Perfect Match will see the contestants “pair up and go through various physical challenges to test their fledgling situationships.” The show is hosted by Nick Lachey, who will keep a watchful eye on the pairs and their progress over time through challenges, dates, and spending time together.

“The winning couples will then gain the power to bring in new singles and send them on a date with someone in the villa, or with themselves, setting up potential matches, or stirring up serious trouble in paradise,” as per the description. The goal is to become the strongest couple in the whole villa.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Dexter: Resurrection Revives Franchise With Glorious 9.2 IMDb Score — The Highest Since Chernobyl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News