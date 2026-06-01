The Devil Wears Prada 2, after crossing the $200 million milestone at the North American box office, keeps earning strong numbers. The film lost several theaters this weekend, which is why it missed the domestic hauls of two of the most popular movies. One of them is a Mission: Impossible movie, and the other is Fast Five. However, the fashion sequel is beating some of the most adrenaline-pumped Hollywood movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The movie collected a solid $5.9 million at the box office in North America on its 5th three-day weekend. It has a stronghold at the domestic box office, dropping by 53.9% from last holiday-boosted weekend despite losing another harsh 650 theaters on Friday. It has reached $209.35 million at the domestic box office. It is currently tracking to gross between $220 million and $225 million at the domestic box office.

Missed the domestic hauls of Ghost Protocol and Fast Five this weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 missed the domestic hauls of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Fast Five this weekend. For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol was released in 2011 and grossed $209.4 million domestically. It is also the third-highest-grossing Mission: Impossible movie ever at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Fast Five is the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise and the sequel to 2009’s Fast & Furious. The Vin Diesel starrer is the 4th-highest-grosser in the franchise, which has collected $209.8 million in its lifetime. The Devil Wears Prada 2 missed both these popular movies this weekend but has surpassed them today. However, the updated list and the fashion sequel’s latest domestic gross have not yet been revealed. The Anne Hathaway starrer movie was less than a million away from the domestic hauls of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Fast Five by Sunday.

More about The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Meryl Streep starrer movie collected $13.3 million at the overseas box office, bringing the international cume to $432.2 million. In addition to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection is $641.6 million. It is set to cross $650 million next week. The fashion sequel has also surpassed three summer hits of last year, including F1 and Superman. It is expected to earn between $680 million and $710 million in its worldwide run. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $209.3 million

International – $432.2 million

Worldwide – $641.6 million

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