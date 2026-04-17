Anne Hathaway has made another splash in Hollywood with the impending release of Mother Mary, a story about a pop star who reignites a twisted relationship dynamic after visiting a fashion designer she once worked with. Given the film’s positive reception by critics, with a 72% Rotten Tomatoes rating, it’s time to look at Anne Hathaway’s illustrious film career and see how it compares to her career highlights. Read on to find out.

1. Dark Waters (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

89% Director: Todd Haynes

Todd Haynes Streaming on: Peacock Premium Plus, Fandango At Home

Plot: 2019’s Dark Waters is Anne Hathaway’s highest-rated film so far, and it stars her and Mark Ruffalo in leading roles. The story is based on the real-life legal battle fought by Rob Bilott (played by Ruffalo), a corporate defense lawyer at Taft Law, against the chemical company DuPont. DuPont had been poisoning the people and farmlands of Parkersburg, West Virginia, by dumping unregulated forever chemicals such as PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). Anne Hathaway plays Rob Bilott’s wife, Sarah Bilott, whose marriage gets strained because of the heavy burden Rob has taken upon himself.

2 Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Tomatoes rating: 88% Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: This iconic gay romance starred the late Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist, two sheep herders in 1963 Wyoming. The two of them are ostensibly married men looking to start their own families, but they eventually fall for each other and begin a torrid affair that they know they can’t let anyone else discover. Anne Hathaway plays the role of Laureen Newsome Twist, Jack Twist’s wife, who he tries to keep in the dark about his double life.

3 The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

87% Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Streaming on: HBO Max, Plex

Plot: The Dark Knight Rises was the concluding chapter in Christopher Nolan’s iconic Batman trilogy and featured Anne Hathaway as the iconic cat burglar and Batman’s love interest, Catwoman. Like most portrayals of the character, Catwoman here is someone who constantly switches between hero and villain, alternating between aiding Bruce Wayne (played by Christian Bale) and selling him out to the main villain, Bane, for her own agenda.

4 Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

85% Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Streaming on: Fandango At Home, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Rachel Getting Married stars Anne Hathaway in the leading role of Kym Buchman, who’s the sister of the titular Rachel (played by Rosemarie DeWitt). Kym is a troubled woman who’s been in and out of rehab for a while, but when she shows up on the weekend of her sister’s wedding, old resentments come to the fore as the sisters try to work through their deep-seated issues.

5 Colossal (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 82%

82% Director: Nacho Vigalondo

Nacho Vigalondo Streaming on: Netflix, Kanopy, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Rounding out the list is Colossal, which sees Anne Hathaway play the role of Gloria, a washed-up, out-of-work writer filled with inner resentment after her boyfriend kicks her out of her New York apartment. Little does she know, however, that there’s a giant monster terrorizing Seoul, South Korea, that she’s somehow controlling. Things get even crazier when she discovers that one of her friends, Oscar, also controls a giant robot capable of vanquishing the monster and saving the city.

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