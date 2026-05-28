The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, has crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. The movie has lost a steep number of theaters in North America. It is the last major milestone to be crossed by the sequel. The movie is also inches away from entering a major global club. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie sequel is a box-office success, earning a significant increase in collection over its predecessor. The fashion sequel had been ruling in the box office rankings. Globally, it is among the top 5 grossers of the year. The film brought back the four leading actors, and it was a blast for the fans, a big nostalgic hit in the latest modern world.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crosses the $200 million milestone domestically.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected a solid $1.5 million on its 4th Tuesday, a 42.2% decline from last Tuesday, despite losing 530 theaters last Friday. Therefore, it has crossed the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office. It stands at the $201.3 million cume at the North American box office.

Becomes 4th 2026 film to cross the $200 million milestone

According to domestic grosses, the Meryl Streep starrer is the 4th 2026 release to cross the $200 million mark at the North American box office. Previously, hits like Michael and Project Hail Mary had crossed this milestone and entered the elite club. For the record, this fashion sequel is tracking a domestic box-office run of $215-$235 million.

Check out the top 4 films of 2026 that crossed $200 million in North America, along with their current totals.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $425.1 million Project Hail Mary – $340.8 million Michael – $324.08 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $201.3 million

More about the film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is edging closer to the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office. The sequel is expected to achieve that feat soon. Made on a $100 million budget, it is one of the most successful movies of this year—the current global cume stands at $609.2 million. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $201.3 million

International – $408.0 million

Worldwide – $609.3 million

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