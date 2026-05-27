The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman, is enjoying a slow and steady run at the box office. It is managing to stay within the domestic top 5 rankings despite facing the trend-setting mega hits at the cinemas. The family comedy movie has now surpassed the second-biggest Padding movie at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers and to find out how it stacks up against the Paddington franchise films.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Hugh Jackman starrer landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. The Amazon MGM movie collected a solid $3.1 million on its third Monday at the box office in North America. It also witnessed a significant hike on this Memorial Day Monday. The movie saw a 170% increase from last Monday, despite losing 347 theaters.

In 18 days, the film hit $46.9 million cume at the North American box office.

Zooms past the domestic haul of Paddington in Peru within 20 days!

Paddington in Peru is the third installment in the Paddington film series. Paddington in Peru was released in 2024 and became the second-highest-grossing film in the Paddington franchise. For the record, Paddington in Peru collected $45.8 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. The Sheep Detectives has surpassed the domestic haul of Paddington in Peru amid the fierce competition.

The Sheep Detectives against the Paddington movies at the North American box office

Paddington – $76.2 million Paddington in Peru – $45.8 million Paddington 2 – $40.8 million

According to industry trackers, The Sheep Detectives is expected to earn between $60 million and $65 million in its domestic run. Therefore, the Hugh Jackman starrer might not be able to walk past the domestic run of the first Paddington movie.

The Hugh Jackman-starrer’s international total reached $38.8 million in 18 days. Allied to the domestic total of $46.8 million, the worldwide collection of the family comedy is $85.6 million. It is expected to cross the $100 million milestone worldwide. The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, follows a flock of sheep who try to solve the murder of their shepherd. The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $46.8 million

International – $38.8 million

Worldwide – $85.6 million

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