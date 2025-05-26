The Memorial Day weekend of 2025 witnessed an extraordinary convergence of cinematic titans at the box office as Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — making a triumphant return to its franchise’s roots — shared the release day with Lilo & Stitch from Disney — once again capitalizing on its same old properties through the concept of live-action remakes. The two movies soared to unprecedented heights, eventuating a juxtaposition that rendered the special day the most lucrative of its kind in cinema history.

This brings an opportunity to rewind through the cinematic giants that turned this long weekend into a revenue-rich tradition. After all, Cruise’s very first Mission: Impossible and its hyperkinetic sequel were both Memorial Day releases, and as was Top Gun: Maverick. The latter even took the highest Memorial Day weekend box office record from one of Disney’s own properties — Pirates of the Caribbean, before passing it onto Lilo & Stitch.

1. Lilo & Stitch (2025) — $183 Million

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch emerged as the paramount victor of the Memorial Day weekend 2025, amassing an estimated $183 million (Box Office Mojo) over the four days. This stellar performance not only eclipsed Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning but also set a new benchmark for Memorial Day openings, surpassing the previous record, held by another Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick, since 2022.

That’s not to say the film was objectively decent enough, as everyone from critics to younger millennials — who grew up watching the original Lilo & Stitch — tore it apart or disowned it for a bland production that apparently disrespected its parent’s message of ohana. The film nevertheless recuperated its modest budget before the weekend was even over. Its success is attributed to its nostalgic appeal, unabashedly heavy marketing surrounding Stitch, and the summer vacation.

2. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $160.5 Million

Nearly four decades after Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) first defied gravity, Top Gun: Maverick soared into theaters with what could only be described as a cinematic resurrection. Delayed by the pandemic, dismissed by skeptics, and eventually embraced with fervor, Maverick wasn’t just a sequel — it was a cultural balm. Upon release, the gamble and Cruise’s assiduous perseverance paid off, as the actioner set a new bar for aerial photography, sequels, and post-pandemic box office.

Cruise, whose face became synonymous with summer blockbusters, delivered not only a jet-fueled spectacle but also a character drama that reverberated beyond nostalgia. It was particularly with the older audiences that the movie took-off like none other. Its 4-day weekend total of $160.5 million (Box Office Mojo) became the highest ever for Memorial Day for three years, and astonishingly, only 22% of its final domestic gross came from this debut — an uncommon feat in an era of front-loaded openings. It ended its run as the fifth-highest grossing movie in the United States and Canada, accumulating nearly $719 million in this region alone.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) — $153 Million

In an era when Thursday night previews had yet to become a norm, I am unsure Disney reported the 4-day opening of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End at $139.8 Million, dropping the $13.2 million from its release day. Jack Sparrow’s most chaotic voyage turned into one of Disney’s most lucrative Memorial Day maneuvers, amassing $153 million (Box Office Mojo) and holding the Memorial Day box office crown for 15 years. Like Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, At World’s End served as the concluding chapter to a two-parter.

Arriving at the peak of piratemania, it brought Johnny Depp’s seditiously charming pirate full circle — a cosmic storm of sword fights, betrayal, and nautical mythology. However, the Disney film wasn’t as appreciated upon viewing as the hype would have you believe. Described as overlong and bloated by critics, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End witnessed poor footfalls, scarcely doubling its Memorial Day 4-day opening collection during the entirety of its domestic run. At the domestic box office, the film ended its run with approximately $309 million, a significant drop from its predecessor.

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) — $151 Million

Indiana Jones’ return after nearly 20 years was met with roaring anticipation and equally polarized reactions. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, featuring Harrison Ford’s whipsmart archaeologist racing Soviets and supernatural relics, struck gold at the box office. The film’s Memorial Day business reinforced that legacy franchises, even with timeworn characters, could incite seismic interest. According to Box Office Mojo, it made nearly $151 million at North American ticket windows during its first four days, registering at the time as the second-best behind Johnny Depp’s swashbuckling adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may not have been critically immortal, but economically, it became the highest-grossing movie in the Steven Spielberg series in both domestic and worldwide grosses. Its commercial resonance directly inspired studios to reanimate long-dormant IPs — a strategy we see again today with Cruise’s return to Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, and Disney betting big on remaking Lilo & Stitch and other films.

5. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) — $122.9 Million

Like Indians Jones, X-Men is another property now acquired by Disney which once carved out the highest Memorial Day debut of its time. Grossing approximately $122.9 million (Box Office Mojo) in between its first Saturday and Memorial Day, X-Men: The Last Stand marked the mutants’ third outing, though it proved divisive among purists. Starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, this conclusion to the original X-Men trilogy revolved around a “cure” that could nullify mutant powers — an idea that incited not just battles, but ethical and emotional debates.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the film wasn’t celebrated for subtlety, and as result, despite a strong box office, it incurred a lift-off. According to Box Office Mojo, The Last Stand couldn’t stand much longer with what would become the worst legs for any Memorial Day blockbuster. It finished its North American haul at $234 million, i.e., not even doubling the number over the rest of its run. Now, with Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Lilo & Stitch doing the heavy lifting, one might say Disney’s DNA has fully merged with the mutant gene.

6. The Little Mermaid (2023) — $118.8 Million

The Gen-Z diva Halle Bailey’s Ariel swam into theaters amidst online debate and cultural discourse, as The Little Mermaid ultimately made comparatively smaller waves where it mattered — at the box office. With $118 million (Box Office Mojo) over the Memorial Day stretch, it proved that Disney’s remake strategy, while frequently contested, could still galvanize the audience when done right. It surpassed the numbers posted by the live-action of Aladdin, playing an instrumental role in reassuring the House of the Mouse to secure the holiday date for more remakes; and in 2025, Lilo and Stitch followed suit.

The remake of the 1989 classic, which is credited with launching Disney's Renaissance period, Ariel's reimagined tale was welcomed with a lackluster response from audiences, only generating approximately $298.2 million domestically. Alongside Bailey, musicals' legend Lin-Manuel Miranda's contributions reconstituted Disney's beloved animated classic for a new era.

7. Fast & Furious 6 (2013) — $117 Million

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his fuel-injected family roared into theaters with a vengeance in Fast & Furious 6, the franchise’s most internationally resonant installment yet. It featured tank-smashing chaos, airport runway absurdity, and the return of the dominant and fierce Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), occasioned by that franchise-defining paradox — death is never permanent. The film’s placement in the Memorial Day slot was no accident. Universal sought to elevate Fast & Furious 6 from genre flick to box office juggernaut — and succeeded, as it opened to an impressive $117 million (Box Office Mojo) over the Memorial Day weekend.

With Fast 6, the series crossed over into franchise royalty, taking its place beside Disney’s empires and Paramount’s spy operas. The sixth entry launched the franchise to universal audiences, grossing approximately $238.7 million domestically, a number that its successor Furious 7 would go on to more than double. As Mission: Impossible eyes its next act, one wonders whether Cruise’s IMF agents can match the vehicular balletics of Dom’s crew.

8. Aladdin (2019) — $116.8 Million

For Aladdin, Disney managed to snatch the services of action director Guy Ritchie and Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith, alongside newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. The final product, despite receiving disapproving reviews for its seemingly poor CGI, rode a magic carpet to box office glory. Smith’s Genie effectuated an unprecedented amount of curiosity as the live-action remake became his first film to cross the mythical one billion dollar milestone.

Aladdin tripled its magnificent opening of $116.8 million (Box Office Mojo), with its domestic cume flying past $355 million. Its box office victory validated the studio’s formula: high-profile remakes with modern tweaks and musical fidelity. Aladdin also set the precedent that The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch would later follow — update the classic, secure a Memorial Day release window, and cash in on built-in affection.

Take A Look At The Top Memorial Day Opening Weekends Of All Time At The North American Box Office:

