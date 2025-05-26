Ryan Coogler’s original horror movie Sinners has surpassed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2’s global hauls to achieve a significant feat. It is on track to beat A Quiet Place to solidify further its position in the all-time top 20 highest-grossing horror films list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sinners 6th Weekend + Memorial Day Collection Update

Michael B. Jordan’s film collected a solid $8.8 million on its sixth weekend at the North American box office. It missed the #4 spot by less than $1 million to Thunderbolts* at the domestic box office chart this weekend, but it managed to grab the #5 spot in the top 5. The feature with original horror content collected a solid $2.48 million at the US box office on Memorial Day, thus taking the domestic total to $259.03 million cume.

Sinners collected a solid $4.4 million at the overseas box office this weekend, with a hike of +22.2% from last weekend despite two new big releases. Therefore, the international cume stands at the $80 million mark and allied to the $259.03 million domestic cume, the worldwide cume has reached the $339.03 million mark [via Box Office Mojo]. It will hit the $350 million mark soon.

Cracks the all-time top-15 highest-grossing horror movies list

According to the movie database, Sinners surpassed The Conjuring 1 & 2 as the 15th highest-grossing horror movie of all time. The Conjuring was released in 2013 and collected $320.41 million worldwide. Meanwhile, its sequel, The Conjuring 2, released three years later in 2016, raked in $322.8 million globally. Ryan Coogler-helmed Sinners surpassed both the Conjuring movies to become the 15th highest-grossing horror film of all time. It is on track to grab the #14 spot.

On track to beat A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a 2018 American post-apocalyptic horror movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The movie received positive reviews, resulting in two more films in the series—a sequel and a prequel. It collected $340.9 million at the worldwide box office and is the 14th highest-grossing horror movie of all time, a record that Sinners will soon break. Michael B. Jodan’s film is less than $2 million away from beating the 2018 movie and achieving the title.

Michael B Jordan’s movie was released in the theatres on April 18.

Box Office Summary

6th Weekend Earnings – $8.8 million

Total Domestic Gross – $259.03 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $339.03 million

