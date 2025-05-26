Lilo & Stitch has been in theaters for five days and has already achieved a huge feat worldwide. The film opened with a $183 million collection at the North American box office on its Memorial Day extended weekend. It has cracked 2025’s grosser list in less than a week, beating Sinners and Snow White to achieve this spot in the top 5. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lilo & Stitch Global Opening Weekend Collection

The Disney live-action movie collected $145.5 million on its three-day opening weekend, beating Moana 2‘s $139.7 million to become the seventh biggest PG-rated opener. On Monday, Memorial Day, the movie collected another $37.5 million, taking the four-day total to $183 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It witnessed a drop of -12.85 on Memorial Day from Sunday.

Lilo & Stitch registered a spectacular overseas opening by earning $158.7 million across five days from 52 international markets. Allied to the $183 million domestic gross, the Disney live-action movie opened with a $341.7 million collection worldwide. It crossed the $300 million milestone in its five-day global opening weekend. The film has achieved two significant feats with its spectacular global debut.

Surpasses the entire global haul of 2002’s OG film

The OG film of 2002 has been beaten by 2025 at the domestic and global box office. The animated feature collected $273.14 million on its theatrical run worldwide, surpassed by this latest live-action movie’s $341.7 million five-day opening weekend.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $341.7 million Lilo & Stitch (2002) – $273.1 million

Cracks 2025’s Top 5 Highest-Grossers List

The live-action family film by Disney has entered 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing films list with its astonishing global collection in just five days. It has beaten Sinners and Snow White to become the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Check out the top 5 2025 highest-grossing films below.

A Minecraft Movie – $940.58 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million Thunderbolts* $355.5 million Lilo & Stitch – $341.7 million Sinners – $339.03 million

Lilo & Stitch was released in the theatres on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Opening Weekend Earnings – $145.5 million

Total Domestic Gross – $183.00 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $341.7 million

