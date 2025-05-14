Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive on its home streaming platform very soon. This Anthony Mackie-starrer MCU movie enjoyed a modest run at the box office and still has some juice left, but it will soon bid goodbye to the cinemas completely. It is also the MCU debut of the veteran Hollywood actor, Harrison Ford, and it will be worth watching what Marvel has in store for his Red Hulk in the future. For now, scroll below for its home streaming date.

About

It is Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing in the MCU as Captain America. The story picked up after the mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius Onah directed it, and the ensemble cast comprised Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford, alongside Mackie.

Captain America: Brave New World is the lowest-rated Captain America movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who has officially taken up the mantle. Sam encounters an international incident after meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The critics gave it 48% only and stated, “Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap’s mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.” The audience had been kinder, giving it 78%. Financially, it performed better than the first film in the franchise.

Box Office

Captain America 4 was made on a reported budget of $180 million, barring the marketing cost. Anthony Mackie’s movie collected a strong $88.8 million on its opening weekend in the US. It became the second film to cross the $200 million milestone this year domestically and now stands at the $200.48 million cume. Internationally, the MCU flick raked in $214.6 million, taking the global total to $415.08 million. However, based on its budget, the movie needed around $450 million to be called a success and hit break-even.

It has beaten the global haul of Captain America: The First Avenger and a few other MCU movies, preventing itself from becoming the lowest-grossing movie.

OTT Release Update

Captain America 4 has been available on digital platforms for rent and VOD for quite some time now. Marvel Studios has now unveiled its streaming date on its home network, Disney+. Captain America: Brave New World will be free to subscribers on Disney and Marvel Studios’ flagship streaming service, Disney+, from May 28. It was released in the theatres on February 14 and is arriving on Disney+ after over three months of theatrical release.

A hero is about to soar. On May 28, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/s0GwIZGxed — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 13, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Tastefully Yours Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Stream Kang Ha-Neul & Go Min-Si’s K-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News