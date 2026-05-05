The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is set to be one of the most intense episodes so far, with several characters reaching their limits and the conflict between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk growing even bigger. With changing loyalties, legal battles, and personal betrayals, Episode 8 is expected to deliver major turning points before Season 3.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Release Date and Disney+ Streaming Time Worldwide

The finale, titled The Southern Cross, will stream on Disney+ in the United States on May 5, 2026, at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET. In India, the episode will be released on May 6, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. Viewers in other regions, including the UK, Europe, Japan, and Australia, will also receive it on May 6, depending on their local time zones.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained and Key Plot Setup

Episode 7 ended on a chaotic note. Matt Murdock was seriously injured after an attack by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, while Karen Page was arrested and later threatened while in custody. Wilson Fisk’s control also started to weaken as betrayal grew within his ranks. Daniel Blake’s death at the hands of Buck Cashman further divided Fisk’s inner circle and raised serious questions about loyalty.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Plot Expectations & Story Predictions

The finale is expected to turn Karen Page’s arrest into a major public and legal battle. Despite his injuries, Matt Murdock may return to the courtroom to challenge Fisk’s power through the justice system. Wilson Fisk is expected to tighten his control as his power begins to weaken, but growing internal cracks could make his position more unstable than ever.

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BB Urich, Bullseye, & Heather Glenn Key Roles in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8

BB Urich could become a serious problem for Fisk after Daniel Blake’s death, possibly using the media to expose important secrets. Buck Cashman’s loyalty is also unclear after the killing. Bullseye’s unpredictable behavior and Heather Glenn’s growing instability could make the finale even more complicated, with Heather possibly falling deeper under Fisk’s influence.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Setup After Episode 8 Finale

With Season 3 already confirmed as per The Direct, the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again is expected to close major storylines while preparing for an even bigger conflict ahead. As the season ends, the balance of power in New York will likely change dramatically.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer

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