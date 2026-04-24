Marvel Studios has finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and the reveal does more than just bring back a familiar face. With Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones, she’s stepping in with a whole new chapter.

Jessica Jones Returns With A Big Life Change

Jessica makes her long-awaited comeback in Episode 6, Requiem, marking her first appearance in the MCU since her Netflix series ended in 2019. The episode doesn’t ease her in. Instead, it drops her straight into danger, as armed men working for CIA operative Mr. Charles attack her suburban home.

However, the biggest shift in her life is what’s inside her home. Jessica is now a mother. The episode introduces her young daughter, Danielle, a detail that lines up closely with Marvel Comics. The show doesn’t say it outright, but everything points to Luke Cage as the father, just like in the comics.

📷 "você é a primeira pessoa com quem eu me imaginei tendo um futuro". primeira aparição de danielle jones-cage, filha de jessica jones e luke cage, no mcu. pic.twitter.com/cpnxiP5kdd — jurídico jessica jones (@thinkerjessica) April 22, 2026

Jessica also fills in Daredevil on a past encounter with Mr. Charles. He had previously approached her about recruiting superpowered individuals. She refused the offer, but her response hints that someone close to her might’ve said yes. That detail stands out even more since Mike Colter has already been seen filming with Charlie Cox and Finn Jones for Season 3, teasing a bigger Defenders reunion.

At the same time, Jessica is dealing with something far more personal and unpredictable. Her powers are no longer reliable. During a quiet rooftop moment, she admits, “After Danielle, it just drops out sometimes, then comes back,” she tells Matt Murdock on a rooftop. “I don’t think there’s an owner’s manual for this s**t, you know?”

When Matt asked about the rib cage and powers Jessica said, "After Danielle, it just drops out sometimes, then comes back" — Raghuram (@Raghuram_2002) April 22, 2026

That instability quickly turns into a real problem. In a warehouse fight against the AVTF, her strength suddenly cuts out mid-battle. Without her usual durability, she takes a direct hit from Agent Powell and starts bleeding, something that rarely happens to her. The show doesn’t explain the reason yet. But it clearly sets this up as a bigger arc that’s likely to carry through the rest of the season and beyond.

Danielle’s Early Debut Could Shape The MCU’s Next Phase

Interestingly, Danielle’s presence was teased even before the episode aired. A midseason trailer released on April 6, 2026, included Jessica saying, “They showed up to my house with my daughter there.” That single line now lands differently, confirming that Danielle is a part of the larger conflict.

In Marvel Comics, Danielle Cage becomes Captain America in an alternate reality. This hints that Marvel may already be setting up its next legacy hero. The MCU has done this before. Anthony Mackie first showed up as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and only later took on the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danielle’s introduction could be the start of that same slow-build setup.

If that direction holds, Danielle could also help bridge a gap the MCU has maintained for years. Large-scale Avengers stories have mostly stayed separate from the street-level narratives seen in Daredevil: Born Again, Hawkeye, and The Punisher: One Last Kill. As the daughter of two street-level heroes, Danielle naturally sits between those worlds.

That idea lines up with where the MCU is right now. Since Avengers: Endgame, the focus has clearly shifted toward legacy and who takes over next. Even Wilson Fisk has been focused on power and who inherits it.

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