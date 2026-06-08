Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer Deool Band 2 has concluded its third weekend on a successful note. It is facing fresh competition from Tumbadchi Manjula, but remains the top choice of the audience. Pravin Tarde’s directorial is now inches away from becoming the 4th highest Marathi grosser of all time. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Deool Band 2 collected 3.15 crore on day 18. It registered a further jump of 21% compared to the 2.6 crore earned on the third Saturday. Word of mouth was positive, which boosted footfall during the third weekend.

The cumulative total in India comes to 59.75 crore net. Made on a small budget of 10 crore, Deool Band 2 registered returns of 49.75 crore in 18 days. It is a massive box office blockbuster, the second most profitable film of 2026 in the language, after Krantijyoti Vidyalay(583.75%).

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Day 17 – 2.6 crore

Day 18 – 3.15 crore

Total – 59.75 crore

Deool Band 2 is chasing Ved’s lifetime!

The devotional drama is now only 1.45 crore away from surpassing Riteish Deshmukh‘s Ved. It will officially become the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 103.96 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 59.75 crore (18 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 59.75 crore

ROI: 49.75 crore

ROI%: 497.5%

India gross: 70.50 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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