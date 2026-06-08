Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is enjoying a good run. The romantic comedy drama has finally hit the double-digit score on Sunday. It has registered the 5th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 3 box office report!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected 10.76 crore net on day 3. It registered its highest single day, witnessing a 18% jump in the last 24 hours. David Dhawan’s directorial is competing against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Bandar, among other releases, but rose to become the #1 choice of cine-goers, courtesy of the 50% off on ticket prices.

The total earnings in India stand at 28.51 crore net after 3 days. It registered the highest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2026, surpassing Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’s 20.11 crore. Including taxes, the gross collection has reached 33.64 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 8.65 crore

Day 2: 9.10 crore

Day 3: 10.76 crore

Total: 28.51 crore

Clocks 5th biggest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood!

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur’s film surpassed Ikkis (22.05 crore) to enter the top 5 highest opening weekends of 2026 in Bollywood.

The word-of-mouth is favorable and it will be interesting to see whether HJTIHH climbs up the ladder in its opening week.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore O’Romeo: 34.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 28.51 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 28.51 crore

India gross: 33.64 crore

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