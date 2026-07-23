The India StoryThe India Story Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The India Story is gearing up for its release tomorrow, July 24, and it arrives in a rather crowded marketplace. The film will be clashing with a whole host of other Hindi releases, including Uttar Da Puttar, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, Indrajaal, and Max, Min & Meowzaki. In a week with this many titles competing for screens and audience attention, the Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer is expected to be the one that manages to carve out some sort of respectable start on the board. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction!

Trailer response and marketing have built decent awareness

The trailer for The India Story received a decent response from audiences, and the overall marketing push around the film has managed to create reasonable awareness heading into release. With Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal fronting the project, there is a certain face value at play that should help the film stand out, even in a release week as congested as this one.

The India Story day 1 prediction

Considering the face value of its lead actors and the awareness generated through its promotional campaign, The India Story is expected to open in the range of 1-1.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Given the sheer number of films releasing alongside it, this would be considered a fair start rather than a spectacular one. Multiple releases competing for the same shows and screens on a single Friday will dilute overall opening numbers, but still, the Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer is likely to make its presence felt.

The real story, though, may lie beyond day 1. If positive word of mouth kicks in over the opening weekend, the film has a genuine chance to grow steadily through Saturday and Sunday, even as some of its clashing releases fade due to weaker content. A fair opening followed by a strong hold is often a far better outcome than a big start that fizzles out quickly, and that is the trajectory The India Story appears to be building toward.

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