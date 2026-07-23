Vishwanath & Sons Box Office: How Much Must Suriya’s Film Earn To Reach The Safe Zone?( Photo Credit – Instagram )



After waiting for so long, Suriya finally tasted much-needed success with Karuppu this year. Released amid good buzz, the film started on a solid note, and due to favorable word of mouth, it turned out to be a big success at the Indian box office. Now carrying that halo effect, the Kollywood star gears up for his next big release, Vishwanath & Sons, and he’ll be hoping to deliver another clean success with it.

Today, on July 23, the Kollywood star is celebrating his 51st birthday, and on this auspicious occasion, the makers of his upcoming film are unveiling the promo of the second single. Unlike Karuppu, his next doesn’t seem to be a complete commercial mass entertainer. Yes, there’s positivity around the film, and the buzz is good on the ground, but the task won’t be easy to enter the safe zone.

What’s the budget of Vishwanath & Sons, and how much does it need to enter the safe zone?

Vishwanath & Sons was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore. As compared to Karuppu’s 130 crore, the upcoming family entertainer costs only 10 crore less. Against this budget, the film will need to secure a positive word of mouth, as only a good start won’t be enough to save it from being a failure. It must earn 120 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid the tag of an underperformer.

Reports suggest that the makers have recovered about 110 crore through OTT, digital, and overseas theatrical distribution rights. So, it seems the makers would earn good profits from the film’s theatrical run. However, strictly from an Indian box office perspective, Vishwanath & Sons will need to earn 120 crore net to be considered safe. If it scores beyond 120 crore net, it’ll be considered a clean success.

More about the film

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, who previously helmed Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film is scheduled to release on August 14. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

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