Punjabi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026
Punjabi Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026(Photo Credit –Facebook)

Welcome to Koimoi’s Punjabi box office verdict tracker for 2026, your essential guide to understanding how Punjabi movies are performing commercially. Whether it’s a mainstream entertainer starring regional superstars or a content-driven drama winning hearts and headlines, we provide the numbers that tell the real story.

This page offers box office collections, verdicts, and updates for Punjabi films released in 2024, 2025, and 2026. From opening-day earnings to lifetime business, we cover every major release with verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, alongside insights into overall box office performance.

As Pollywood continues to grow its audience beyond Punjab into pan-India and international markets, this page serves as a reliable source for tracking its commercial progress. Whether you’re a producer, distributor, trade analyst, or fan of Punjabi cinema, this space keeps you updated with real-world film data, earnings trends, and the evolving business dynamics of the Punjabi film industry.

Last updated: January 31, 2026

Release YearMovie NameWorldwide Lifetime (INR Cr)India Lifetime
(INR Cr)		Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2025Ikk Kudi15.275.320.121.62PLUS
2025Godday Godday Chaa 23.623.070.42.43 (10-day)FLOP
2025Nikka Zaildar 46.455.4713.95 (8-day)PLUS
2025Phaphey Kuttniyan4.814.080.332.48AVERAGE
2025Sardaar Ji 370.1000SUPER HIT
2025Sarbala Ji26.2210.491.156.85LOSING
2025Mr & Mrs 420 Again4.443.770.342.3LOSING
2025Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya4.493.810.191.98LOSING
2025Dakuaan Da Munda 35.494.660.52.88FLOP
2025Saunkan Saunkanay 234.9218.282.1511.4PLUS
2025Shaunki Sardar2.251.910.321.35LOSING
2025Guru Nanak Jahaz7.025.950.412.99 (8-day)FLOP
2025Akaal9.187.780.845.21 (8-day)LOSING
2025Badnaam4.663.950.371.92LOSING
2025Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu)2.862.430.381.96PLUS
2025Majhail3.32.80.41.66FLOP
2024Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni8.557.250.63.72PLUS
2024Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di43.0115.270.957.2SUPER HIT
2024Jatt & Juliet 3102.6338.253.523.1 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2024Kudi Haryane Val Di10.776.440.64.19LOSING
2024Ni Main Sass Kuttni 25.194.40.352.93PLUS
2024Shinda Shinda No Papa38.5316.980.96.55PLUS
2024Shayar5.364.550.352.29LOSING
2024Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri33.0314.440.97.25PLUS
2024Warning 29.56.1514.41LOSING
2024Gandhi 3: Yarran Da Yaar6.475.490.753.71PLUS

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out