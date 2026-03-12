With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already done its job by making impressive returns. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has performed extremely well and continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office even after spending over 30 days in theaters. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 34!

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer earned 3 lakh on its fifth Wednesday, day 34. Compared to day 33’s 5 lakh, it showed a 40% drop. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 30.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 35.87 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 30.5-3.6 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Week 2 – 9.95 crore

Week 3 – 5.05 crore

Week 4 – 1.36 crore

Day 29 – 5 lakh

Day 30 – 9 lakh

Day 31 – 8 lakh

Day 32 – 4 lakh

Day 33 – 5 lakh

Day 34 – 3 lakh

Total – 30.4 crore

With Love is a massive success!

With Love was reportedly made at a budget of just 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 30.4 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 26.4 crore. Calculated further, it equals 660% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. It’s currently the most profitable Tamil film of 2026.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 30.4 crore

ROI – 26.4 crore

ROI% – 660%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

With Love is written and directed by Madhan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, Pasilian Nazerath, and Magesh Raj Pasilian under the banner of Zion Films and MRP Entertainment. It also stars Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, and Sacchin Nachiappan in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

