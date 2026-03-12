Ishqan De Lekhe, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, is turning out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. After a fair opening weekend, the film has been making ordinary collections, and now it seems it won’t be able to recover its entire budget from domestic earnings. Nonetheless, it is all set to become the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Ishqan De Lekhe earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Punjabi romantic drama earned an estimated 53 lakh on the first Wednesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 70 lakh, it showed a 24.28% drop. Overall, it has earned 3.28 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 3.87 crore gross. Considering its current pace, the film will comfortably cross the 5 crore net mark, becoming the second Punjabi film of the year to do so.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 35 lakh

Day 2 – 55 lakh

Day 3 – 70 lakh

Day 4 – 45 lakh

Day 5 – 70 lakh

Day 6 – 53 lakh

Total – 3.28 crore

Soon to become the 2nd-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026

Currently, Ishqan De Lekhe is the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year. To claim the second spot, it must surpass Viyaah Kartaare Da (4.09 crore), which is just 81 lakh away. So, in the coming days, the film is all set to emerge as the second-highest Punjabi grosser of 2026 in India.

Take a look at the top Punjabi grossers of 2026:

Bambukat 2 – 5.9 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da – 4.09 crore Ishqan De Lekhe – 3.28 crore (6 days) DSP Dev 2 – 1.04 crore

More about the film

The Punjabi romantic drama is directed by Manvir Brar and produced by Gurnam Bhullar under the banner of Diamondstar Worldwide. It also stars Rana Ranbir, Mintu Kappa, Balwinder Bullet, Gurleen Chopra, and Gurpreet Randhawa in key roles. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.9 out of 10 with 930+ votes.

