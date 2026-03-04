Bambukat 2 starring Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Simi Chahal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjeet Anmol released in theatres on February 20, 2025. It is close to completing two weeks in theatres with over 50% budget recovery. But can it beat the OG Bambukat? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Bambukat 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 earned 17 lakh on day 12. It witnessed a slight improvement from 14 lakh garnered on the previous day. There’s considerable competition from Viyaah Kartaare Da, but the response has been lukewarm as well.

The total box office collection in India reaches 5.05 crore net. Ammy Virk and Binnu Dhillon starrer is made on a budget of 10 crore. In 12 days, the Punjabi family entertainer has recovered 50.5% of the total investments. The pace has to be rock steady to enter the safe zone. Including GST, the gross total stands at 5.95 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.85 crore

Day 8: 32 lakh

Day 9: 29 lakh

Day 10: 28 lakh

Day 11: 14 lakh

Day 12: 17 lakh

Total: 5.05 crore

Bambukat 2 vs Bambukat Box Office

Ammy Virk and Simi Chahal starrer Bambukat was a massive success in 2016. It earned 9.50 crore net in its domestic lifetime. The sequel still needs 4.45 crore more in the kitty to gain the success tag. The upcoming weekend will boost the collection, but the momentum during the next week will majorly determine whether the target is achievable.

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 5.05 crore

Budget recovery: 50.5%

India gross: 5.95 crore

Overseas gross: 8 crore

Worldwide gross: 13.95 crore

