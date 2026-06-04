Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. The romantic-comedy has now crossed 75 crore milestone an officially entered Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossers of all time. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Domestic Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi co-starrer earned 81 lakh on day 20. It witnessed a 33% drop compared to 1.21 crore collected on the previous day. The film is now heading into its fourth week, though screen count is expected to dip further as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi releases tomorrow.

The total box office collection in India has reached 57.39 crore net. Made on a budget of 47 crore, the film has already secured a plus verdict at the box office with total retuns of 22% so far.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Day 15: 1.26 crore

Day 16: 2.05 crore

Day 17: 2.32 crore

Day 18: 91 lakh

Day 19: 1.21 crore

Day 20: 81 lakh

Total: 57.39 crore

Crosses 75 crore milestone worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has now collected 75.57 crore gross. The India gross stands at 67.72 crore, while the overseas gross adds another 7.85 crore to the kitty. It had previously overtaken Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (65.64 crore) to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

The next target is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at 86.39 crore, which is still about 10.82 crore away. Reaching that mark from here will be a tough task, but not entirely impossible if the film holds its fort in the coming days.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crore Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crore Dream Girl: 196.84 crore Thamma: 177.26 crore Bala: 171.49 crore Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crore Article 15: 93.08 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 75.57 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 57.39 crore

ROI: 22%

India gross: 67.72 crore

Overseas gross: 7.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 75.57 crore

Verdict: Plus

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