It’s a moment of redemption for Akshay Kumar as Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a good response at the box office. It is now neck-to-neck with Housefull 4 and has emerged as his 6th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 48 update.

Close to completing 7th week in Indian theatres!

Bhooth Bangla has already concluded its overseas run, but continues to mint moolah at the domestic box office. On day 48, Priyadarshan’s directorial collected 50 lakh, as per estimates. It maintained a commendable hold after the discounted Tuesday, which brought in 60 lakh.

The cumulative total reaches 197.91 crore net, which is about 233.53 crore gross. It is still chasing the lifetime of Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s highest post-COVID grosser at the Indian box office. That milestone will be unlocked either today or tomorrow.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Day 43 – 55 lakh

Day 44 – 80 lakh

Day 45 – 1.1 crore

Day 46 – 50 lakh

Day 47 – 60 lakh

Day 48 – 50 lakh

Total – 197.91 crore

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has collected 291.08 crore gross. It is now in a tie with Housefull 4 at the 6th spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers of all time globally! Today, Sooryavanshi will be surpassed, marking its official entry into the top 5.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore | Bhooth Bangla: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Rustom: 218.80 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 48 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 197.91 crore

ROI: 77.91 crore

ROI%: 65%

India gross: 233.53 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 291.08 crore

Verdict: Plus

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