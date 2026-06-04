It’s a moment of redemption for Akshay Kumar as Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a good response at the box office. It is now neck-to-neck with Housefull 4 and has emerged as his 6th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Scroll below for the day 48 update.
Close to completing 7th week in Indian theatres!
Bhooth Bangla has already concluded its overseas run, but continues to mint moolah at the domestic box office. On day 48, Priyadarshan’s directorial collected 50 lakh, as per estimates. It maintained a commendable hold after the discounted Tuesday, which brought in 60 lakh.
The cumulative total reaches 197.91 crore net, which is about 233.53 crore gross. It is still chasing the lifetime of Housefull 5 (198.41 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s highest post-COVID grosser at the Indian box office. That milestone will be unlocked either today or tomorrow.
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Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Week 2 – 48.23 crore
- Week 3 – 23.1 crore
- Week 4 – 14.2 crore
- Week 5 – 7.15 crore
- Week 6 – 5.45 crore
- Day 43 – 55 lakh
- Day 44 – 80 lakh
- Day 45 – 1.1 crore
- Day 46 – 50 lakh
- Day 47 – 60 lakh
- Day 48 – 50 lakh
Total – 197.91 crore
How much has Bhooth Bangla earned worldwide?
At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has collected 291.08 crore gross. It is now in a tie with Housefull 4 at the 6th spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers of all time globally! Today, Sooryavanshi will be surpassed, marking its official entry into the top 5.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:
- 2.0: 652.31 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore
- Good Newwz: 311.27 crore
- Housefull 5: 304.12 crore
- Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore
- Housefull 4: 291.08 crore | Bhooth Bangla: 291.08 crore
- Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore
- Airlift: 231.60 crore
- OMG 2: 220 crore
- Rustom: 218.80 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 48 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 197.91 crore
- ROI: 77.91 crore
- ROI%: 65%
- India gross: 233.53 crore
- Overseas gross: 57.55 crore
- Worldwide gross: 291.08 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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