Priyadarshan has delivered the fourth success in Bollywood in 2026. The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has achieved another milestone! It has surpassed the BMS sales of Housefull 5 to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s second highest-selling film. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 14 BMS Sales

According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has registered ticket sales of 2.43 million on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow. It sold 87.68K tickets on Thursday, witnessing a 29% jump from the 67.72K on the second Wednesday. The buy 1 get 1 offer has been helping drive footfalls despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

Starting today, Paresh Rawal co-starrer will also face competition from Raja Shivaji and Ek Din. But the May Day holiday will likely improve the footfalls, setting the pace for another healthy day.

Check out the detailed BMS sales of Bhooth Bangla in 14 days:

Pre Sales: 169.87K

1st Week: 1.45 million

Day 8: 117.75K

Day 9: 206.86K

Day 10: 186.89K

Day 11: 63.68K

Day 12: 80.25K

Day 13: 67.72K

Day 14: 87.68K

Total: 2.43 million

Bhooth Bangla beats Housefull 5

Unfortunately, since the trending feature was introduced on BookMyShow recently, very few Akshay Kumar films enjoyed box office success. But the tables are now turning. In only 14 days, the horror-comedy has surpassed the BMS sales of Housefull 5 to emerge as his 2nd highest-selling film.

The next and final target is to beat OMG 2, which topples the list with BMS sales of 3 million. Bhooth Bangla will also aim to become Khiladi Kumar’s second film in the 3 million club.

Check out Akshay Kumar highest-selling films, ranked as per BMS sales:

OMG 2: 3 million Bhooth Bangla: 2.43 million (14 days) Housefull 5: 2.4 million Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 million Sky Force: 1.99 million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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