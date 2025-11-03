Following its successful box-office run, Housefull 5, the fifth chapter of one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises, managed to conquer the television space as well. The film’s unique dual-climax editions, Housefull 5A and 5B, had their world TV premiere on Star Gold on October 11, 2025, together delivering a massive reach of 4.65 crore viewers and 1.91 crore households across India. The record-breaking numbers make Housefull 5 Akshay Kumar’s biggest TV premiere of the year.

With this milestone, Star Gold further cemented its reputation as the ultimate destination for cinematic blockbusters, having hosted three of 2025’s four biggest movie premieres, including Stree 2, Chhaava, and Housefull 5. The innovative dual-climax format, offering two alternate and equally hilarious endings, turned the Housefull 5 premiere into a nationwide viewing phenomenon, keeping audiences hooked till the very end.

What Did Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala Say About Housefull 5 TV Success?

Speaking about the television success, Akshay Kumar shared, “The Housefull franchise has always been about non-stop laughter and wholesome entertainment, and to see the love translate so strongly to television is truly heartwarming. A reach of 4.65 crore viewers is an incredible milestone, the audience’s continued appreciation and overwhelming response shows that a good, entertaining film will always find its way into people’s homes and hearts.”

Sajid Nadiadwala, producer, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, added, “The phenomenal success of Housefull 5 on Star Gold is a proud moment for the entire team. It reaffirms the franchise’s enduring connect with family audiences.”

“Our journey with Housefull began with Star Gold, and over the years, they’ve truly become the home of the franchise ensuring every chapter reaches its widest audience. We’re thrilled to have delivered one of the biggest TV premieres of 2025, and this long-standing partnership continues to create pure cinematic magic,” he concluded.

More About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa. The film’s phenomenal success during its World Television Premiere marks yet another shining milestone in the ever-celebrated legacy of the Housefull franchise, reaffirming its status as one of Bollywood’s most entertaining and enduring comedy series.

