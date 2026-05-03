Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Genelia Deshmukh, and the Raja Shivaji team are shining bright. The historical action drama has already surpassed the opening week collection of every Marathi film in history. It is now set to enter the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official update, Raja Shivaji collected 11.50 crore net on day 2, including all languages. It has become the first Marathi film in history to deliver double-digit figures for two consecutive days. Compared to the opening day of 12.40 crore, it maintained an excellent hold with only 7% drop.

The cumulative total in India has reached 23.9 crore net. Raja Shivaji is reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore. The reportedly most expensive Marathi film has recovered 32% of its estimated cost in only two days. It is on track to emerge as a big box office success.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Total: 23.9 crore

Set to enter the top 10 Marathi grossers in India!

In only 48 hours, Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao’s Nach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crore). Today, it will officially enter the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India by surpassing Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore). In only three days? That’s a historical milestone for films in the language.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in India (estimated net collection):

Sairat: 80.98 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 76.28 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Natsamrat: 42 crore Pawankhind: 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari: 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 23.9 crore

Budget recovery: 32%

India gross: 28.20 crore

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