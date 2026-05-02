Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is winning hearts for its emotional, top-notch content. Directed by the actor himself, the film is not just another historical biopic; it is a soul-stirring journey of a man who became a God for his people. While fans walked in expecting a blood-soaked, gory finale, Riteish Deshmukh chose the road less traveled – the balanced approach!

The Final Battle Of Pratapgarh

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was battling Afzal Khan, a general of the AdilShah Sultanate in Bijapur. The film ends with a pre-climax where Riteish Deshmukh, as the Maratha warrior, murders Afzal Khan, strategically! In the climax, he orders his soldiers to fight Afzal Khan’s army!

Unlike most historical epics, Raja Shivaji pivots from the high of a final victory. Instead of ending on a note of loud, adrenaline-pumping celebration, the film concludes with a silhouette, leaving you with the emotional weight of Swarajya, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had to lose his elder brother Shambhuji.

What Happened After The Climax!

After killing Afzal Khan, the Maratha troops charged at his army, killing almost 5000 soldiers of the enemy, and they captured almost 3000 soldiers. Meanwhile, 1700 Maratha soldiers also lost their lives, and the casualty was huge. In Maharashtra, November 10 is celebrated as Shiv Pratap Din, a day that celebrates a 29-year-old Shivaji’s strategic win over his enemies!

However, the film does not particularly celebrate the win. Raja Shivaji is designed to establish the foundation of Swarajya – the ideology, the struggle, and the emotional core of the Chhatrapati. By skipping the ‘Shivpratap Din‘ Riteish Deshmukh has made a statement ensuring that the audience connects with Shivaji Raje as a human before he is viewed as a legend-slayer. The film focuses on the formation of the vision rather than just the execution of the most famous battle. It avoids the celebratory note to keep the focus on the emotions at an all-time high!

By ending on a note of quiet dignity, for me, Riteish Deshmukh wins as a filmmaker and presents himself as a visionary, presenting the film for the modern viewer. The film hits every chord right, and it needs to be celebrated as much as the great Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!

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