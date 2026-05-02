The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is all set to become the first 2026 release to cross this major milestone at the domestic box office. This will also be the last major milestone for the animated sequel. It is losing audience with the new releases, and the collections will eventually go down even more. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s 5th Thursday collection in North America

The Super Mario Bros Movie sequel is still having a stronghold at the box office in North America. The video game adaptation collected $1 million on its 5th Thursday at the North American box office. It is the second biggest 5th Thursday gross ever for a video game adaptation, which is only under The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.5 million. It is more than A Minecraft Movie‘s $582k. The sequel declines by 35.5% from last Thursday, bringing the domestic total to $390.6 million.

Set to become the 1st 2026 release to cross the $400 million milestone domestically

As we mentioned above, the Super Mario movie has hit $390.6 million cume in North America. This Thursday, it has come very close to crossing the $400 million mark. The sequel is about $10 million away from crossing the $400 million mark and becoming the first film of 2026 to reach it in North America. It is expected to earn over $400 million by this Sunday.

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy movie is tracking to earn around $11.2 million at the domestic box office on its fifth weekend. Thus, it will comfortably cross the $400 million mark in its fifth weekend. Also, the animated feature is tracking to earn around $430 million in its theatrical run in North America.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released on April 1, has collected over $848.8 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the worldwide box office. It is also crossing the major $900 million milestone worldwide this weekend.

Box office summary

Domestic – $390.6 million

International – $458.2 million

Worldwide – $848.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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