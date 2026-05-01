The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highest-grossing film worldwide and domestically this year. It is set to cross $900 million this weekend and, with that, will also surpass a MCU movie worldwide. The animated sequel featuring Chris Pratt is on track to surpass the highest-grossing Thor Movie worldwide before it hits its next big milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to cross $400 million in North America

The animated sequel collected a stellar $1 million on its 5th Wednesday at the box office in North America. It scored the 2nd biggest 5th Wednesday at the box office in North America, dropping 46.7% from last Wednesday. The movie has hit $389.5 million at the box office in North America so far, with $400 million+ coming this weekend.

Edges closer to the $900 million milestone worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the most popular movies running in theaters overseas. It still maintains a stronghold in the international markets. The film has already crossed $450 million overseas, and its international total currently stands at $458.3 million. Allied to the latest domestic gross of $389.5 million, the film’s worldwide total hits $847.8 million. It will cross $900 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $389.5 million

International – $458.3 million

Worldwide – $847.8 million

Set to beat Thor: Ragnarok at the worldwide box office

Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017, and it is the highest-grossing installment in the Chris Hemsworth-led MCU franchise. The Taika Waititi-helmed movie collected $855.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than $10 million away from surpassing the global haul of Thor: Ragnarok. Surpassing a popular MCU movie always helps a film boost sales, and it is in the blockbuster territory.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie against the Thor franchise movies

Thor: Ragnarok – $855.3 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $847.8 million Thor: Love and Thunder – $760.9 million Thor: The Dark World – $644.8 million Thor – $449.3 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1, and it follows Mario, who ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.

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