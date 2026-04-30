In addition to Avengers: Doomsday, Disclosure Day, Dune: Part Three, and Digger, Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film The Odyssey is certainly among the most anticipated Hollywood theatrical releases of 2026. The film is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026, just two weeks before another highly anticipated title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Christopher Nolan’s Films That Grossed Over $1 Billion

So far, two films directed by Christopher Nolan have surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office – The Dark Knight, which earned $1.008 billion, according to Box Office Mojo, and its sequel, The Dark Knight Rises, which collected $1.085 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo. His last directorial effort, Oppenheimer, fell just short of reaching the $1 billion mark with a $975.8 million haul, according to Box Office Mojo, while the 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar concluded its global run at $774.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Considering the buzz around his upcoming venture starring Matt Damon in the lead, the $1 billion worldwide figure could be within reach this time. While it remains to be seen if The Odyssey achieves that milestone, let’s find out what the film would need to earn worldwide to break even and to become profitable at the box office.

The Odyssey – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of $250 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This means it would need to earn an estimated $625 million just to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. Whatever it earns globally after this point may be considered its theatrical surplus (box-office profit).

Keeping in mind the film’s A-list star cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron, and a strategic summer theatrical release, The Odyssey has a realistic chance to surpass its estimated break-even point before it can begin to generate a profit at the box office. However, the final verdict will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Plot of The Odyssey?

In the action fantasy, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, not sure if he is even alive.

The Odyssey – Official Trailer

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