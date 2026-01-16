Matt Damon is among the most respected and versatile actors in Hollywood, with a career spanning multiple genres, from intense drama and intriguing biopics to captivating thrillers and sci-fi movies. The veteran actor has consistently chosen roles that are challenging for him and resonate with audiences worldwide.

The box office has defined much of his mainstream success. However, several of his films stand out for their critical acclaim as well. Here are his top five highest-rated movies, according to IMDb.

1. Interstellar

Release Date : November 7, 2014

: November 7, 2014 Director : Christopher Nolan

: Christopher Nolan IMDb Rating : ~8.7

: ~8.7 Streaming On (USA): Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), Apple TV

The epic sci-fi film, directed by Christopher Nolan, explores themes of love, time, and survival beyond Earth. Matt Damon played the pivotal role of Dr. Mann, an astronaut and scientist who becomes the mission’s unexpected antagonist. He is driven by selfishness and desperation for survival on an unknown planet. Fans widely appreciated his performance, and the film became one of the most intellectually daring sci-fi movies ever.

2. Saving Private Ryan

Release Date : July 24, 1998

: July 24, 1998 Director : Steven Spielberg

: Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating : ~8.6

: ~8.6 Streaming On (USA): Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), Apple TV

This World War II classic, directed by Steven Spielberg, is regarded as one of the most realistic war films ever made. In the movie, Matt Damon played Private James Ryan, the soldier at the center of a dangerous rescue mission. The understated performance of the actor lays the groundwork for the emotional angle of the story amid the brutal realism. The movie was among the most successful of the year and earned critical acclaim.

3. The Departed

Release Date : October 6, 2006

: October 6, 2006 Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese IMDb Rating : ~8.5

: ~8.5 Streaming On (USA): Max (HBO), Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), Apple TV

This crime thriller was released in 2006 and was directed by Martin Scorsese. Matt Damon played the character of Colin Sullivan, a corrupt cop who lived a double life. The ensemble cast also included Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson. Damon’s controlled and menacing performance proved his prowess in a morally complex role. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it also won an Academy Award.

4. Good Will Hunting

Release Date : December 5, 1997

: December 5, 1997 Director : Gus Van Sant

: Gus Van Sant IMDb Rating : ~8.3

: ~8.3 Streaming On (USA): Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), Apple TV, Google Play Movies

The film launched Matt Damon’s career in Hollywood. Damon and Ben Affleck co-wrote it. The story revolves around the life of a troubled mathematical genius who grapples with trauma and an identity crisis. Matt’s raw and vulnerable performance earned the film an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It performed exceptionally well at the box office as well.

5. The Martian

Release Date : October 2, 2015

: October 2, 2015 Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott IMDb Rating : ~8.0

: ~8.0 Streaming On (USA): Hulu, Amazon Prime Video (rent/buy), Apple TV

This sci-fi film set in outer space, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in 2015. In the survival drama, Damon played astronaut Mark Watney, stranded on Mars. He used his intelligence and determination to survive there alone. The character highlights Damon’s ability to make a film successful with a blend of science, optimism, and resilience.

These outstanding movies shed light on Matt Damon’s evolution from a talented young writer to a global cinematic force. Whether anchoring emotional dramas or staging large-scale spectacles, his films demonstrate his lasting appeal, thoughtful storytelling, and bold role choices. The actor will be next seen in The Rip and The Odyssey in 2026.

