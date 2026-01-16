Primate Currently Tops 2026’s Global Box Office Chart

It’s been a week since the horror film Primate hit theaters, and it has already emerged as an early box office surprise. Along with earning positive reviews from multiple critics, the film is also posting strong box office numbers, to the point where it now ranks as the number 1 title on the 2026 worldwide box office chart. With a current global haul of $16 million (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), Primate is leading the box office 2026 so far, staying ahead of Gerard Butler’s post-apocalyptic survival thriller Greenland 2: Migration, which was released on the same date and has earned $12.2 million globally.

On Track To Reach Its Break-Even Point

At the time of writing, Primate is approximately $36.5 million away from reaching its estimated break-even mark of $52.5 million. This figure is calculated using its $21 million production budget (as per Variety) and the 2.5x multiplier rule.

If the film maintains good momentum in the coming days, it should be able to cross that threshold. However, it will be interesting to watch how far it can climb from here, especially with the theatrical release of the popular zombie franchise title 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, potentially adding major competition at the box office.

As Primate continues its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the lifetime box office total of an underrated crime thriller directed by none other than Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind The Evil Dead series and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The film in question is Raimi’s 1998 movie A Simple Plan. Here’s how much more Primate needs to earn globally to outgross it.

Primate vs. A Simple Plan – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Primate – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $13.9 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $16 million

In comparison, Sam Raimi’s A Simple Plan finished its theatrical run with a total of $16.3 million in earnings. That means Primate is now roughly $300K away from surpassing the filmmaker’s underrated 1998 crime thriller globally, a milestone it should cross soon.

More About Primate

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Trailer

