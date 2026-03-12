2026 didn’t start on a pleasant note for Sreeleela as Parasakthi turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office. The actress has come a long way in landing big projects, but unfortunately, most of those films have tanked. Now, all hopes are pinned on her upcoming biggie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Despite competition from Dhurandhar 2, it is expected to earn strong numbers on day 1.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is likely to fetch strong numbers on day 1

The upcoming Telugu action thriller is set to hit theaters on March 19. The buzz isn’t on the expected lines, but it is likely to open with strong numbers. Considering the demand for Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), it will take a dent, but it is still expected to cross 40 crore in net collections on day 1.

The trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh will release on March 14, and if it turns out to be good, the film’s opening-day potential will increase. Even with a decent trailer cut, 40 crore net looks achievable at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, the film has a chance to register the biggest ever opening for Sreeleela.

Sreeleela might deliver her biggest opening at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Guntur Kaaram holds the record for Sreeleela’s biggest opening, earning 41.3 crore net on day 1. It was released in 2024, so after two years, the actress might deliver her new biggest opener in India. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is also likely to be her second film to cross the 40 crore mark on the first day.

Take a look at Sreeleela’s biggest openers in India (net):

Guntur Kaaram – 41.3 crore Bhagavanth Kesari – 16.6 crore Parasakthi – 12.5 crore Dhamaka – 6.7 crore

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: With Love Box Office Collection Day 34: Abishan Jeevinth & Anaswara Rajan Starrer Makes A Staggering 660% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News