Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on March 19. Unlike the Power Star’s previous release, They Call Him OG, his next carries much lower buzz, but, solely on the basis of stardom, the film is likely to open well at the Indian box office. With Dhurandhar 2 exceeding expectations in pre-sales in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the biggie will take a dent, but it is still heading for strong numbers on day 1.

The upcoming action entertainer is the next big Telugu release of 2026 after Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Mounted on a big budget, the film is expected to do well since it stars Pawan in a massy role, but due to the remake factor, its opening-day potential is somewhat restricted, since Theri has already been watched by many.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh targets Tollywood’s 2nd biggest opening of 2026

With less buzz, Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened strong with 47.5 crore net, and now Ustaad Bhagat Singh is heading for a similar start, backed by Pawan Kalyan’s stardom. As of now, it’s in a position to register a start of 40 crore net or more, giving it a strong chance to score Tollywood’s second-biggest opening of the year by overtaking Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (41.6 crore net).

The Raja Saab to stay at the top

While Ustaad Bhagat Singh is likely to register Tollywood’s second biggest start of 2026, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab will continue to dominate by staying at the top. For those who don’t know, The Raja Saab clocked a solid 62.9 crore net on day 1.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top openers of 2026:

The Raja Saab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 5.5 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 2.6 crore Funky – 2.2 crore

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles. It was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore.

