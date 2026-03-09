Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set for its theatrical release on March 19. With Toxic getting postponed, the makers preponed the film by a week, only to face major competition from Dhurandhar 2. With Pawan Kalyan’s presence, the Telugu biggie was expected to dominate the Telugu market, but now, with Dhurandhar 2 exceeding expectations in pre-sales, it will definitely take a major dent in collections. But will it still enter Pawan’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s opening to get impacted

The upcoming Tollywood biggie is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. Due to the remake factor, the opening-day collection is expected to suffer a bit, but still, the stardom of Pawan Kalyan is expected to draw a big crowd. However, this time, there won’t be paid previews as They Call Him OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, so there won’t be a significant boost to the opening-day collection. On top of that, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to secure a strong show count in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), which, in turn, impacts Power Star’s biggie.

Likely to rank among Pawan Kalyan’s top 5 openers

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is likely to miss the 50 crore mark on day 1, but it is expected to stay above 40 crore net at the Indian box office. With such a start, the film will comfortably rank among Pawan Kalyan’s top 5 openers in India. It is likely to push Bheemla Nayak out of the top 5 openers list for the Tollywood superstar.

Take a look at Pawan Kalyan’s top 5 openers (net):

They Call Him OG – 84.75 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crore Vakeel Saab – 40.1 crore Agnyaathavaasi – 40 crore Bheemla Nayak – 37.15 crore

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.

